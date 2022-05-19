Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Hilariously React To Her PDA With Travis Barker

It turns out Kourtney Kardashian's kids aren't huge fans of her PDA with Travis Barker. On the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, 9-year-old Penelope Disick got candid about what she thinks about them kissing. The hilarious moment happened when Kourtney and her daughter were playing a game of ping-pong. When Travis walked in Kourtney wrapped him in her arms and gave him a kiss.

"Mom!" said Penelope. "No kissing!" Kourtney responded to the outburst saying she wanted "just one" kiss from Travis, who was quick to apologize to Penelope. She isn't the only one to have a reaction to the happy couple's PDA. Later in the episode, Kourtney and Travis are at a family dinner with Penelope, 7-year-old Reign Disick, and Travis' kids Alabama Barker (16), Landon Barker (18), and Atiana De La Hoya (23).

When the couple started kissing at the dinner table, Reign had an even more dramatic reaction than his sister. "I'm gonna die," he said. "Ew, guys. Can you guys not kiss in French again? Can you guys please not French kiss?" Again, Travis was quick to comply. "No French kissing, baby," he told Kourtney.

Earlier this season, Kourtney's children also had pretty visceral reactions to finding out their mother was engaged to the blink-182 drummer. When she called her children to tell them the news, Penelope started crying and told her to hang up. "Penelope took it hard," Kourtney said in the episode. "I think it's a big change for her. And even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means. You know, is that taking me away? I think she just doesn't know what it means." Meanwhile, Reign called the news "not exciting."

Kourtney and Travis were officially married in Santa Barbara on May 15. Check out their romantic photos.