Mack Maine Provides An Update On Lil Wayne & Mark Cuban's Beef

The beef appeared to come to a head on Tuesday night when Wayne went off on Cuban after the Dallas Mavericks owner trolled the rapper. In his now-deleted tweet, the Young Money founder appeared to threaten Cuban with a little violence and another gross form of assault.



"Mark Cuban don't make me get u smacked boy," Wayne tweeted. "U playin w me?? I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho."



"Ya lil b***h it’s up," he added in a separate tweet.



Wayne's threat came after Cuban seemingly made fun of Wayne after the Mavs claimed victory against the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals this past weekend. In his post, Cuban included a photo of Wayne sitting front row at the game and used his own lyrics from his song "Uproar" against him. "It's a s**t show, put you front row," Cuban tweeted.



The drama apparently started after Wayne called the Mavericks' Luka Doncic a "ho" on Twitter earlier this month. Let's hope Mack Maine's phone truly did put Wayne and Cuban's issues to rest.