Mack Maine Provides An Update On Lil Wayne & Mark Cuban's Beef

By Tony M. Centeno

May 19, 2022

Lil Wayne and Mark Cuban
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Wayne and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban have been trading shots online for a couple of weeks now. After Wayne issued a stern warning to the Dallas Mavericks owner earlier this week, Young Money's Mack Maine has intervened and delivered some good news.

In a tweet he sent out on Wednesday night, May 18, Maine said that the quarrel between Wayne and Cuban has ended. He said that he hopped on a phone call with both of them and apparently worked out all of their issues.

"Just got off da phone with @mcuban and @LilTunechi and IT’s ALL LOVE!!! 🙏🏾🤞🏾"

The beef appeared to come to a head on Tuesday night when Wayne went off on Cuban after the Dallas Mavericks owner trolled the rapper. In his now-deleted tweet, the Young Money founder appeared to threaten Cuban with a little violence and another gross form of assault.

"Mark Cuban don't make me get u smacked boy," Wayne tweeted. "U playin w me?? I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho."

"Ya lil b***h it’s up," he added in a separate tweet.

Wayne's threat came after Cuban seemingly made fun of Wayne after the Mavs claimed victory against the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals this past weekend. In his post, Cuban included a photo of Wayne sitting front row at the game and used his own lyrics from his song "Uproar" against him. "It's a s**t show, put you front row," Cuban tweeted.

The drama apparently started after Wayne called the Mavericks' Luka Doncic a "ho" on Twitter earlier this month. Let's hope Mack Maine's phone truly did put Wayne and Cuban's issues to rest.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.