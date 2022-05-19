Mack Maine Provides An Update On Lil Wayne & Mark Cuban's Beef
By Tony M. Centeno
May 19, 2022
Lil Wayne and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban have been trading shots online for a couple of weeks now. After Wayne issued a stern warning to the Dallas Mavericks owner earlier this week, Young Money's Mack Maine has intervened and delivered some good news.
In a tweet he sent out on Wednesday night, May 18, Maine said that the quarrel between Wayne and Cuban has ended. He said that he hopped on a phone call with both of them and apparently worked out all of their issues.
"Just got off da phone with @mcuban and @LilTunechi and IT’s ALL LOVE!!! 🙏🏾🤞🏾"
The beef appeared to come to a head on Tuesday night when Wayne went off on Cuban after the Dallas Mavericks owner trolled the rapper. In his now-deleted tweet, the Young Money founder appeared to threaten Cuban with a little violence and another gross form of assault.
"Mark Cuban don't make me get u smacked boy," Wayne tweeted. "U playin w me?? I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho."
"Ya lil b***h it’s up," he added in a separate tweet.
Wayne's threat came after Cuban seemingly made fun of Wayne after the Mavs claimed victory against the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals this past weekend. In his post, Cuban included a photo of Wayne sitting front row at the game and used his own lyrics from his song "Uproar" against him. "It's a s**t show, put you front row," Cuban tweeted.
The drama apparently started after Wayne called the Mavericks' Luka Doncic a "ho" on Twitter earlier this month. Let's hope Mack Maine's phone truly did put Wayne and Cuban's issues to rest.