North West Hilariously Responds To Kanye's Surprise School Ride

Kanye West is no stranger to over the top gifts, so maybe that's why North West didn't look too impressed when he showed up in a firetruck to take her to school.

In Thursday's (May 19) episode of The Kardashians, the Donda rapper arrived at their home to surprise his children — 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm — with a unique ride to school in a bright red firetruck to elevate what is typically a mundane everyday activity, per E! News.

Ye's oldest child, however, didn't seem too surprised to see the fiery ride. When he asked if she told Saint about the truck, she simply said, "No. Mom said it was a surprise."

Kim Kardashian tried to drum up the excitement even more, asking her children, "Is this not the coolest thing ever? Who gets to ride in a firetruck?" to which North quickly said, "I do." The Skims founder then added that she doesn't think anyone has done this before, and her eldest child thoughtfully told her, "Well, probably not to school, but firefighters did."

North eventually warmed up to the surprise, grinning and dancing while traveling to school as she and Ye rocked matching helmets. Speaking to the cameras, Ye shared why he likes to go the extra mile and treat his family to extravagant gifts and experiences like riding to school in a firetruck.

"I think sometimes people are kind of bashful to be super dads," he said. "Everyone wants to be a cool dad, and sometimes you just gotta wear the fire hat. Sometimes you gotta wear the Easter bunny costume."