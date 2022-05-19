Senior Prank At Texas High School Cancels Classes, Causes Extensive Damage

Classes were canceled at one Texas high school after a senior prank caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. Fox 4 News reported that Frisco's Memorial High School canceled all classes on Thursday and Friday due to the prank.

Frisco ISD says that the original plan only involved a small group of students and sticky notes, but it quickly got out of hand.

School administrators wrote in a letter to parents:

"A small group of students from Memorial High School was approved to use Post-it notes on the walls to decorate and place messages around the campus as part of their senior prank last night. Staff members were on site to monitor students, but the situation devolved rapidly, and the Frisco Police and Fire Departments became involved. Students vandalized the campus to a point that classes are not able to be held at MHS for the remainder of the week."

Videos of the vandalism were posted to social media, showing clouds of smoke from fire extinguishers that went off throughout the campus. The prank caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.