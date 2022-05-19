Texas Resident Wins Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing

A Texas resident is now $1,000,510 richer after claiming a Mega Millions prize this week!

The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at a Circle M gas station located at 13203 Aldine Westfield Road #A in Houston, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers (11-41-43-44-65), but not the Mega Ball (13). On the same ticket, the claimant also won $510.

Last week, three more Texas residents claimed $1 million lottery prizes.

One Fort Worth resident claimed a million-dollar prize in the Instant Millionaire scratch ticket game on Thursday (May 12), according to the Texas Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at RaceTrac at 1840 Eastchase Parkway in Fort Worth.

Another resident from Corpus Christi claimed a million-dollar prize Thursday. According to the Texas Lottery, the winning $1,000,000 FRENZY scratch game ticket was purchased at H-E-B at 11100 Leopard Street in Corpus Christi. This is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this scratch ticket game.

On Wednesday (May 11), a Frisco resident claimed a $1 million prize in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game. According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was bought at 7-Eleven at 7275 Independence Parkway in Frisco. It was the eighth of 12 $1 million prizes.