This Is The Best Hippie Town In Louisiana

Gone are the days of the hippies only being found at Woodstock. Now, members of the eclectic community can be found all across the country. Thrillist search the country to find the best hippie towns around, compiling a list of the top place in each state, including a groovy spot right here in Louisiana. According to the site:

"Now, they range from free spirits on college campuses to mountain-dwelling stoners, boomers still living in the '60s, and boomers-turned-yuppies who buy expensive art —and regardless of what stereotype they fill, every single one of them need a place to call home."

So which Louisiana town is considered the "hippiest" in the state?

Abita Springs

According to the city's website, Abita Springs is described as the place "where nature performs miracles," making it the perfect place for any self-proclaimed hippie.

Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"Once an escape for New Orleanians looking to get away from yellow fever in the early 1900s, this town is full of old hotels and cottages rehabilitated by hippies who came in the 1970s. It's now home to a local history museum (the Trailhead Museum), a wonderfully-named folk art museum (the Abita Mystery House), and a monthly bluegrass festival called the Abita Springs Opry."

Check out the full list here to see the best hippie town in each state.