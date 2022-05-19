This Is The Most Popular Board Game In Texas

It's family game night — what board game are you pulling out of the closet?

Do you take the classic route and play Monopoly or do you add a little bit of spice with a game of Clue? Whatever your preference, let it be known that there's a clear favorite in every state. Solitaire Bliss compiled a list of the most popular board games in every state. Here's how they did it:

"We analyzed nearly 10,000 Google search terms over the past two years and surveyed over 1,000 Americans to find out about their favorite board games. For the purpose of this study, we only looked at traditional 'board games,' card games (such as Hearts) were not included in our analysis. Games such as Apples to Apples or Cards Against Humanity were also not part of this analysis."

In Texas, the most popular board game is Monopoly. Here's what the gaming site had to say about it:

"Monopoly came in first place in California, New York, Florida, and Texas. All of these states have some of the largest populations (and most competitive real estate markets) in the country… so it makes sense that Monopoly is their favorite because it’s the only time they can afford to buy a house."

To read the full report, click here.