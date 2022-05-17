Emma Stone Becomes Latest Celebrity To Buy Texas Home

Arizona-born actress Emma Stone is planting some roots in the Lone Star State.

The Oscar-winning star quietly purchased a home in Austin last May, MySanAntonio reported, citing a report from Dirt.com. While the amount of the sale is unknown, records show the home was last valued at just over $4 million. Dirt.com reported she purchased the Central Austin home for $7-8 million in today's market.

The 1.2-acre property was sold by commercial real estate magnate C. Patrick Oles Jr. and his wife Julie, who originally acquired the home in 1997. The property was never officially listed on the market, according to Dirt.com.

The La La Land actress' new home is about 5,000 square feet and features an oversized swimming pool, formal gardens and vast lawns. Stone's new home is near that of jewelry designer Kendra Scott. Dirt.com reported other celebrities nearby include Sandra Bullock, Joe Rogan and Matthew McConaughey.

The Austin residence isn't Stone's only crash pad. She still has a house in Malibu, a New York City apartment and a house in Los Angeles where her mother lives.