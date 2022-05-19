Victim Identified In Deadly Shooting At Middle Tennessee Graduation

The victim of a deadly shooting at a graduation on Middle Tennessee State University's campus has been identified.

The family of Sunny Gant confirmed that he was killed in a shooting Wednesday (May 19) night following Riverdale High School's graduation on the Murfreesboro college campus, per WKRN. Gant was a 2021 graduate of the high school and was a former football player.

According to Murfreesboro Police, shots rang out as people were leaving MTSU's Murphy Center following the ceremony, with two victims confirmed to have sustained gunshot wounds. One victim died while a 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where their condition is listed as critical but stable.

Police announced just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday that the suspect was taken into custody by Clarksville Police. The 17-year-old suspected shooter, whose name was not released, will be charged with first-degree murder.

Following the shooting, MTSU released a statement about the incident and addressed concerns about other graduation ceremonies set to be held on campus, per FOX 17. A ceremony for Blackman High School will continue as planned, but with an increase in law enforcement.

"Our hearts go out to the Riverdale students, faculty and family members affected by Wednesday night's tragedy," the statement reads. "MTSU has offered support to Murfreesboro Police and other law enforcement agencies in their investigation. This was not an MTSU event, as Murphy Center is rented by Rutherford County Schools for its high school commencements, and we are not aware of any involvement or connection in the incident by members of the MTSU community. We will work closely with the school system regarding their needs for [Thursday's] ceremony for Blackman High School."