Harry Styles Releases Intimate New Album 'Harry's House'

Harry's House was announced in March and only received one single and music video "As It Was," for promotion. It wasn't until the singer's headling set at Coachella in April that fans heard more tracks from the album, "Boyfriends" and "Late Night Talking." In a recent interview, Harry revealed that the new album is named after Haruomi Hosono, explaining that he had an album in the "70s called Hosono's House [sic], and I spent that chunk in Japan; I heard that record and I was like 'I love that. It'd be really fun to make a record called Harry's House."

Music fans have also noted that Joni Mitchell has a track titled "Harry's House / Centerpiece" on her 1975 album The Hissing of Summer Lawns. On the day Harry announced the title, the singer-songwriter's official Twitter account quote retweeted the announcement and simply wrote, "love the title."

Harry will celebrate the release of the new album with an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party on Friday, May 20. He will also kick off his Love On Tour 2022 dates in New York on Friday night.