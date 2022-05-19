Harry Styles Reveals Which 'Harry's House' Song Was The Hardest To Write

Harry had to think for a bit before answering but eventually settled on "Boyfriends" being the hardest song to write on the new album. "There were a lot of different versions of it. We were trying to work out what the best version for the album was. It was like different guitars, different, you know, vocals and stuff," Harry explained to the attentive crowd. The singer first premiered the song during his headline set at Coachella in April and it quickly became a fan favorite. Soon after, he confirmed that the song would be included on the album when he revealed the album's tracklist via social media.

We can't wait to hear the official version Harry and his team decided on. Based on people's reactions from the past couple of months, it's sure to be a hit! You can hear "Boyfriends" and all of the new songs off Harry's House during his intimate iHeartRadio Album Party on Friday.