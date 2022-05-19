Harry Styles Reveals Which 'Harry's House' Song Was The Hardest To Write
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 19, 2022
It's almost time to find out what's inside Harry's House! The highly-anticipated third studio album from pop sensation Harry Styles will drop at midnight on Friday, May 20. To celebrate, Styles made a special appearance on NBC's TODAY Show on Thursday, May 19. Fans flooded Rockefeller Center in New York as rain poured down to see their favorite singer. The show's co-host Hoda Kotb went out to the audience to see if fans had any questions for Harry. The rain-soaked fan asked the star, "What's the song that was the hardest for you to write on the album and why?"
Harry had to think for a bit before answering but eventually settled on "Boyfriends" being the hardest song to write on the new album. "There were a lot of different versions of it. We were trying to work out what the best version for the album was. It was like different guitars, different, you know, vocals and stuff," Harry explained to the attentive crowd. The singer first premiered the song during his headline set at Coachella in April and it quickly became a fan favorite. Soon after, he confirmed that the song would be included on the album when he revealed the album's tracklist via social media.
We can't wait to hear the official version Harry and his team decided on. Based on people's reactions from the past couple of months, it's sure to be a hit! You can hear "Boyfriends" and all of the new songs off Harry's House during his intimate iHeartRadio Album Party on Friday.