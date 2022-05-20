Have You Stayed At The Most Unique Hotel In Illinois?

The most unique hotel in all of Illinois is just 90 miles from the heart of Chicago.

According to a list put together by Thrillist, the most unique hotel in all of Illinois is Camp Aramoni. Camp Aramoni is a glamping destination perfect for your Summer bucket list. The camp is set on 96 acres of land and features 11 large glamping cabins. Also on the premises is a cocktail bar with lodge-style dining to complete the perfect getaway.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about Camp Aramoni:

"Ever wished you could go back to your peaceful summer camp days, minus the lukewarm juice boxes and sciatica-inducing cots? Apparently, you’re not alone. 96 acres of pastoral bliss await grown-up campers at this brand new central Illinois hideaway near Starved Rock State Park, and what it lacks in arts and crafts stations it more than makes up for with a boatload of adult-worthy amenities. Expect 11 spacious glamping cabins, fields of wildflowers, a cocktail bar housed inside of a 1971 Airstream, and lodge-style dining overseen by Chicago’s own Cleetus Friedman (Theatre on the Lake, City Provisions). The best part? It’s only 90 miles from Chi-town, making it the perfect weekend getaway."

For more information regarding the coolest hotel in each state visit HERE.