These Free Outdoor Movies Are Coming To Chicago Parks

It is that time of year again. As Summer sweeps the city with sunshine and mild temperatures, locals are reintroduced to free movies in the park. Dust off your blankets, chairs, and clear out the back of the car because there are some fantastic free films coming to a park near you.

According to TimeOut, the Chicago Park District puts on free movie nights in various parks throughout the city from June to September. Titles ranging from 'Moana' to 'The Devil Wears Prada' will be played on the big screen under the stars. There will be movies of various genres perfect for family fun night, as well as decent date night flicks to enjoy with your plus one. Movie goers are encouraged to bring their own snacks and seating!

Here is what TimeOut shared about the annual event:

"Lawn chairs and snacks at the ready! The Chicago Park District's 2022 lineup for Movies in the Parks has arrived, and it's got enough blockbusters, classic and kid-friendly picks on the roster for you to plan movie nights all summer along—no pricey theater tickets required. From June through September, the annual series brings dozens of free movie screenings to neighborhood parks across the city, from Humboldt Park to the South Shore Cultural Center."

For a complete list of dates, locations, and movies, visit HERE.