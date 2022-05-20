J. Cole Commits To Play In Canadian Elite Basketball League

J. Cole has been a baller long before he started taking his rap career seriously. While he attended college at St. John’s University, Cole reportedly walked on to the school’s Division I Red Storm during his sophomore year but didn’t end up playing for the team. He first signed on to play basketball professionally in 2021 when he cut a deal with Basketball Africa League's Rwanda Patriots BBC to join the team during their inaugural season. The North Carolina native reportedly put up five points, three assists and five rebounds during his brief time on the team. Cole fulfilled his contract after he played in three preliminary games.



Cole played for the BAL shortly after dropping his previous solo album The Off-Season. The 12-track album features hit songs like “95 South,” “My Life” featuring 21 Savage and Morray, and “Pride Is The Devil” featuring Lil Baby. The LP also contains collaborations with 6lack, Bas and a quick cameo from Cam’Ron.



The Scarborough Shooting Stars’ opening game goes down on May 26.