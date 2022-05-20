Kim Kardashian Files For Protective Order After Death & Bomb Threats

Kim Kardashian has headed to court after receiving tons of letters that threatened her life and the lives of her children. TMZ reports the letter writer threatened to blow up her office with a bomb. The reality TV star's lawyer, Shawn Holley, went to court on Monday, May 16, to file a restraining order against a stranger named David Resendiz. According to TMZ, Kim said somehow this person she's never met before obtained her home and business address and began sending her piles of letters threatening her and 4 kids in various violent ways. Resendiz reportedly sent over 80 of these death threats via mail.

TMZ obtained the documents that reveal Resendiz made several false and delusional claims about having an intimate relationship with the Kardashian. She said the man has made, "disturbing sexual references about me in his letters." Kim said he's also threatened to kill her in multiple letters and on April 25, she received a written bomb threat in a letter that was delivered to one of her business offices that she believes Resendiz also sent. TMZ reports the reality star said the bomb threat, "is a dead ringer for the ones Resendiz previously sent."