Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is seeking the best of the best for her legal team. Right now, that means getting Kim Kardashian on her side.

In April 2021, Shah pled not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, according to E! News. Now, she's currently waiting trial — but she's not sitting on her hands. She's trying to recruit Kardashian. On The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show on Sunday (February 27), Shah made her case.

"Listen, Kim Kardashian is not officially part of the Shah squad legal team yet. People thought I was joking around when I was like, 'Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?' I was dead a** 100 serious. Dead a**," Shah said.

Shah went on to say, "She has been able to be an advocate and affect change for people that have been wrongly accused of crimes. They're innocent and then she has been able to help be part of the movement to go fight for them at the White House or with government to get them released. And so I was dead serious. 'Cause at this point, I'm feeling like I'm wrongly accused of something, I don't know what the hell's going on. Listen, do I need Kim Kardashian on my team? 'Cause that b**** gets s*** handled, OK. Her daddy handled O.J. (Simpson) and now Kim K ... add a Kardashian to the team."

Shah said she's not only fighting for herself, but her family and others who might be in her situation. "I'm representing not only my family, but I'm representing everybody out there that has ever been accused, wrongly accused or wrongly convicted of a crime that they didn't do. And if I have the means to fight, I'm going to fight. I'm going to fight because what is happening is not right and this has not only happened to me. There are so many other people out there in America that this has happened to, that have gone to prison, they're completely innocent, their lives have been ruined," she said.

Shah's trial is scheduled for later this month. If she is convicted, she could face up to 70 years in prison.

You can watch Jen Shah's appearance on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show here.