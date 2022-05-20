Nipsey Hussle Stars In Documentary About His Cannabis Business

Nipsey Hussle left a lasting impact on Hip-Hop with his music and various business endeavors like his clothing store, The Marathon. In a new documentary, the late rapper shows fans how he and his brother created their cannabis business before he passed away.



On Friday, May 20, the estate for Nipsey Hussle released The Marathon (Cultivation) which describes how he and his brother Samiel "Blacc Sam" Asghedom created their own cannabis strain, Marathon OG. The documentary features narration from Blacc Sam and footage from Nipsey's past as well as video of him that was shot before his untimely death in 2019. The documentary arrives ahead of the grand opening of The Marathon (Collective), which is a new cannabis retail store based in L.A.