Nipsey Hussle Stars In Documentary About His Cannabis Business
Nipsey Hussle left a lasting impact on Hip-Hop with his music and various business endeavors like his clothing store, The Marathon. In a new documentary, the late rapper shows fans how he and his brother created their cannabis business before he passed away.
On Friday, May 20, the estate for Nipsey Hussle released The Marathon (Cultivation) which describes how he and his brother Samiel "Blacc Sam" Asghedom created their own cannabis strain, Marathon OG. The documentary features narration from Blacc Sam and footage from Nipsey's past as well as video of him that was shot before his untimely death in 2019. The documentary arrives ahead of the grand opening of The Marathon (Collective), which is a new cannabis retail store based in L.A.
The Marathon (Cultivation) runs about 35 minutes and is available on YouTube now. The documentary made its grand debut earlier this week at an exclusive screening on the rooftop of The Marathon's new store on Melrose. Real 92.3's Big Boy, All Money In's J-Stone and others close to Nip's circle were in attendance including to the rapper's family.
It's been three years since Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in front of The Marathon store. Since then, the rapper has gone on to posthumously appear on a couple of big records like Dr. Dre's "Diamond Mind" and the JAY-Z-assisted "What It Feels Like." Recently, Kendrick Lamar channeled Nipsey in "The Heart Part 5," in which he raps from the slain artist's perspective. K Dot continued to invoke Nip's spirit when he changed into the late rapper's face in the viral music video for the track.
