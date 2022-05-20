Onyx Says They Didn't Know Verzuz Battle Wasn't Livestreamed On Instagram

"I feel exactly what he said," Starr said after Self read B-Real's statement. "Like everything he said... that was perfect."



"We didn't know that," he added in reference to the show not streaming to Instagram. "We had continuous meetings with Triller. Zoom meetings about production and other things but that never came up, not one time."



Starr said that he even encouraged fans who he thought was watching live on Instagram to show love with fire emojis. He and Sticky Fingaz loved sharing a stage with Cypress Hill and appreciated the opportunity, but they agreed that the ball was dropped when it came to the event overall.



"It still was ill because sharing the stage with Cypress Hill, that alone was monumental," Starr said. "but yeah I think they dropped the ball because the culture's not paying for nothing man."



Onyx also talked about their new album Onyx Versus Everybody and other interesting topics.


