Seattle High School Principal Abruptly Resigns Ahead Of Student Walkout

The new principal at a Seattle high school abruptly resigned just hours before students planned a walkout on Friday (May 20) protesting the ousting of their former principal.

Dr. Marni Campbell was set to take over the lead administrative role at Cleveland High School after Seattle Public Schools ended former principal Catherine Brown's principal contract and reassigned her, per KOMO News. Brown had been at the school for 18 years.

As reported by the Seattle Times, Brown's attorney claims her contract was terminated after she went against the school district's orders and informed families of the district's plans to scale back COVID-19 contact tracing at its schools. Campbell, the principal at Robert Eagle Staff Middle School, was tapped as her replacement; however district officials have confirmed that she resigned from the position because "she did not want to be a distraction or hamper the future success of Cleveland students."

"I have deep respect and love for the work that the Cleveland community has done for many years to create a beautiful, anti-racist, student-centered school community," said Campbell. "It is because of my deep respect for our work that I makes this decision."

Several students and parents were upset after learning that Brown was being reassigned and leaving Cleveland and demanded that the district allow her to stay on as principal. Students also organized a walkout in protest of the decision, which was set to take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

In a letter sent to the Cleveland community, SPS Superintendent Brent Jones said he is "listening" to opinions on the change in leadership, encouraging the community to "keep an open mind and exhibit patience."

"Even when expressing hurt or disagreement," Jones said, "it is important to model respect and understanding."