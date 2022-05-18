Add This To Your Chicago 2022 Summer Bucket List

This Summer bucket list to-do was meant to be paired with a sunny day. It costs $750 dollars to book a session with a group, and can be accessed off of Goethe Street.

According to a list put together by Bucketlisters, one of the best activities to add to your Summer bucket list is wake surfing. In Chicago's case, it is wake surfing with a stunning view of the city. If you reserve a Mastercraft X-30 boat, you will be given lifejackets, boards, wetsuits, and surfing instructions if you need them.

Here is what Bucketlisters had to say about wake surfing in Chicago:

"If you love to be on the water, or simply want to explore more of Downtown Chicago, there’s a new experience with your name on it. Wakesurfing is a towable sport that can provide a smooth surfing experience right on Chicago’s sparkling lakefront! Hop onto a Mastercraft X-30 boat, which has an awesome wake for experienced surfers and complete beginners alike to cruise atop of. Boat drivers, surf instructors, life jackets, towels, wetsuits and boards—plus water and other refreshments— are all provided so you can practice your 360’s and surf no rope without a planning care in the world."

