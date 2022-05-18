This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Chicago

By Logan DeLoye

May 18, 2022

bottle of champagne in bed
Photo: Getty Images

If you are looking for your next city stay-cation destination or bucket-list adventure, you have come to the right place. This popular Windy City hotel is specifically known for offering comfortable accommodations with spaces that give a unique, romantic feel. Even the common spaces are personalized to make you feel like the main character.

According to a list put together by TimeOut, the most romantic hotel in Chicago is The Publishing House Bed and Breakfast. This unique location presents modern amenities with detailed romantic undertones in each room. It has a reading nook that is offered to all guests as well as a fancy dining room. Those staying at the hotel are offered homemade breakfast each morning.

Here is what TimeOut said about the most romantic hotel in all of Chicago:

"Situated inside a 110-year-old historic building, the Publishing House is one of the most unique boutique hotels in Chicago. Choose from 11 different rooms, which vary in size from cozy to XL, then prepare to relax. Guests are encouraged to take advantage of the funky common spaces, like the quiet reading nook and the beautifully appointed main dining room. Come morning, a from-scratch breakfast awaits in the kitchen upstairs."

For a larger list of romantic hotels around Chicago visit HERE.

