This Is Texas' Favorite Wedding Movie

Warm weather is here and wedding season is in full swing! To get in the spirit, there are tons of movies based on tying the know, including sappy love stories and funny rom-coms.

Shane Co. compiled a list of each state's favorite movie about weddings. The website states, "We created a keyword list of 24 popular wedding movies and referenced Google Trends search data from the last five years to determine which one was looked up the most in each state and overall."

According to the website, the most popular wedding movie in Texas is Corpse Bride. That's right... the stop-motion animated musical took the top spot.

Other popular wedding movies in the study include Mamma Mia, Steel Magnolias, My Best Friend's Wedding, Sweet Home Alabama, Father of the Bride, 27 Dresses, and The Proposal.

The most popular wedding movie overall was Mamma Mia, being the favorite in eight states. But, both Steel Magnolias and My Big Fat Greek Wedding were a close second with six states. Corpse Bride secured third place with five states.

Click here to check out the full study.