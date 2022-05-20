This Is The Best Hippie Town In South Carolina

Gone are the days of the hippies only being found at Woodstock. Now, members of the eclectic community can be found all across the country. Thrillist search the country to find the best hippie towns around, compiling a list of the top place in each state, including a groovy spot right here in South Carolina. According to the site:

"Now, they range from free spirits on college campuses to mountain-dwelling stoners, boomers still living in the '60s, and boomers-turned-yuppies who buy expensive art —and regardless of what stereotype they fill, every single one of them need a place to call home."

So which South Carolina town is considered the "hippiest" in the state?

Folly Beach

Located just outside of Charleston, Folly Beach is the perfect beachside town that anyone can enjoy, catering to everyone from surfers to early-risers to those enjoying a night under the stars.

Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"Charleston has become the trendy spot for pretty much everyone going to South Carolina. And even hippies who venture there can find a home a few miles outside town in this small beach community, where drum circles on the sand are still a regular occurrence."

Check out the full list here to see the best hippie town in each state.