This Is The 'Most Beautiful' Place In Arizona

Every state has things its known for. Whether it's famous foods or iconic landmarks, it's easy to find something beautiful in every part of the U.S. But what is the most beautiful?

Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the most beautiful places in every state. Here's what the travel site said about its list:

"The natural beauty found across the 50 states is so vast and staggering, it's practically impossible to make sense of — though you can't say we didn't try. Here, our totally subjective, state-by-state list of the most beautiful places in the U.S."

In Arizona, the most beautiful place is Grand Canyon National Park. Here's what Travel + Leisure said to back up its decision:

What can we say? The most beautiful place in Arizona is the Grand Canyon. Though outrageous natural beauty is found in every corner of the state, from enchanting Emerald Cove to sacred Canyon de Chelly, nothing quite compares to the majesty of Arizona's flagship feature. Within this natural wonder of the world, Havasu Falls (or Supai Falls) contrasts the red rock with its seemingly impossibly turquoise water, while the circular arc of the Colorado River at Horseshoe Bend is not to be missed.

To read the full list of the most beautiful place in every state, click here.