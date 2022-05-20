This Is The Most Dog-Friendly City In Arizona

By Dani Medina

May 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Want to bring your precious pup with you to run errands, to dinner or just to stroll around the city? Dog-friendly cities do exist. But which is the best?

Livability compiled a list of the most dog-friendly cities in every state. Here's what the travel site said about its list:

Is there anything better than spending the day with Fido (aka your best friend, your other half, your therapist, your ride or die)? We get it — your pup holds a special place in your heart, and since it’s always a bummer having to leave him/her at home when you venture out, we’ve rounded up a list of the most dog-friendly cities to visit in every state. So get the leash and collapsible water bowl packed up; it’s time for you two to have some fun!

In Arizona, the most dog-friendly city is Tucson. Here's what Livability said to back up its decision:

Your pup will love stretching out on the patio at the Cup Cafe at the Hotel Congress in Tucson, and you’ll love chowing down on fluffy pancakes, brioche French toast or even vegan breakfast tacos. And after you eat, Tucson is your oyster when it comes to pet-friendly activities. Tucson Botanical Gardens holds the “Dog Days of Summer,” where pets are allowed to venture through the gardens with their owners between June and September. Make sure to order your pup a treat from the puppy power section of the menu at Edna’s Eatery, which is located on the grounds.

To read Livability's full report, click here.

