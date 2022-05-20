This Is The Most Romantic City In Texas

By Dani Medina

May 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

You might want to call the babysitter before venturing out to the most romantic city near you.

Livability compiled a list of the most romantic cities in every state. Here's what the travel site said about its list:

We’re not here to give you lists of outrageously priced restaurants. No ultra-bougie hotels or gifts with price tags that would make Oprah clutch her wallet. ... So whether you want to travel far or stay close to home, go all out or keep it quaint, it’s up to you. And it’s up to us to give you some viable options.

In Texas, the most romantic city is Fredericksburg. Here's what Livability said to back up its decision:

Weren’t expecting Fredericksburg, were ya? Welp, this city is full of our favorite thing — charm. It feels unlike many places in Texas because it has a distinctly European feel to it, specifically German. If you want the cowboy-western scene, you wouldn’t need our help finding it in Texas. Fredericksburg hosts some great cafes, cute BnBs and is close to great wineries and orchards! This is the place to hit up for a Texas trip for two that doesn’t feel like typical Texas.

To read Livability's full report, click here.

