This Is The Most Romantic Restaurant In Texas

It's time to give your relationship a boost with a romantic dinner. Candlelight? Flowers? Dim lighting? A recipe for a perfect night!

Eat This, Not That! has compiled a list of the most romantic restaurant in every state. Here's how they did it:

Dining out and romance have been inextricably linked since perhaps they first opened—all the way back in 1100 A.D. in China—packed with travelers looking for a hot meal on the road. Since then, restaurants have been a huge part of travel, and nothing is more romantic than tucking into an intimate, candlelit spot or toasting love with a jaw-dropping view. With that in mind, we scoured reviews, talked to locals, and looked back on our own travels around the country to put together a definitive list of the most romantic restaurants in the United States.

In Texas, the most romantic restaurant is Gemma in Dallas. Here's what the food and lifestyle website said to back up its decision:

Located in Dallas' Knox/Henderson nabe, this seasonally inspired bistro's shrimp and mussel curry is a must order. The sparkling tile floors and breezy patio offer the chance to turn up the romance with coconut cream pie and a cocktail, or order favorites to go.

Gemma is located at 2323 N. Henderson Ave. #109 in Dallas.

To read the full list of the most romantic restaurants in every state, click here.