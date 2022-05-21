Harry Styles Opens Up About Nude Scenes In Upcoming Film

By Yashira C.

May 21, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles opened up about his nude scenes in the upcoming film My Policeman in a recent interview, via Variety.

According to the publication, the "As It Was" singer has intimate scenes in both of his upcoming films Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman but he bares it all for the latter. “It does feel vulnerable. I’d never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways,” said Styles. “I wasn’t naked in Don’t Worry Darling. I was naked in My Policeman. There’s no peen in the final cut. There’s bum bum…I don’t think the peen was intended to be involved.”

“I think the most important thing in that stuff is trust,” he added of filming the scenes. “I think if you speak about it properly with everyone that’s involved. If you remember that the most important thing on the set is the two human beings doing it. If at any point either one of you is uncomfortable, I think having the conversation where it’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter if they’re getting great stuff, if you don’t feel good, you tell me and we’ll stop.’" He continued, “Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to give it everything. I think being able to trust your director is a gift. That was very helpful. It really meant for kind of a really nice experience working on that movie.”

Styles released his highly anticipated third studio album Harry's House yesterday (May 20.) Read about the album release party here.

