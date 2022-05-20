Harry Styles Shares Why It's 'Freeing' To Finally Unveil 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles finally debuted his long-awaited third studio album, Harry’s House, on Friday (May 20). Fans promptly lost their minds as they listened to each song on the 13-track project, saying that the highly-anticipated collection is “everything.” So, it was fitting that Styles celebrated the instant hit album with an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party.

“Our guest has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music today. The world has been waiting for his third album. The day has come. Harry’s House is finally here…” Ryan Seacrest, who hosted the event with Sisanie and Tanya Rad, said as he kicked off the party with the first single from Styles’ new album, “As It Was.” The entire project is known already as one that’s packed with intimate sound and lyrics, which fans got to hear in “Daylight,” “Music For a Sushi Restaurant,” “Cinema” and other tracks played during the release party.

“It’s like your ‘secret’ for so long. Sometimes there’s a little moment of, ‘oh, it’s not mine anymore,’” Styles said, when asked what it feels like to release the album to the public.” But it’s really freeing, I think. It kind of feels like it’s in a vault for so long, you feel so protective of it. And then just being out to play it loud and let people hear it is really fun, and ultimately what it’s for. I’m really, really excited. I’m really happy with the album and I’m really excited that people are gonna be hearing it now.”

Harry’s House presents a blend of upbeat and delicate tracks, taking listeners on a journey from start to finish. Styles explained that it’s a priority for him to create an album that’s a “thing for you to kind of experience.”