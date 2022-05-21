Post Malone Wrote The Theme Song For New Disney Film: Listen

Post Malone wrote the theme song for Disney+‘s reboot of Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers and it's a must-see.

The film was released on the streaming platform on Friday (May 20). "Sometimes, some crimes/Go slipping through the cracks/But these two gumshoes/Are picking up the slack/There's no case too big, no case too small/When you need help just call," sings Malone in the first verse. The film stars John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as the voices of Chip and Dale. Seth Rogen, Will Arnett, and Keegan-Michael Key are also among the big-name actors in the cast.

The synopsis of the film reads: "Thirty years after their popular television show ended, chipmunks Chip and Dale live very different lives. When a cast member from the original series mysteriously disappears, the pair must reunite to save their friend."

Listen to the theme song below: