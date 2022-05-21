Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins Reveals ALS Diagnosis

By Dani Medina

May 21, 2022

Zac Brown Band founding member, songwriter and bass guitarist John Driskell Hopkins revealed Friday (May 20) that he has been diagnosed with ALS.

In a video shared to the band's social media pages, Hopkins, standing alongside the Zac Brown Band and his family, said he had "tough news to share."

"Over the past several years, I’ve noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands. After careful analysis by some of the country’s top neurologists, I have been diagnosed with ALS. Because my symptoms have been slow progressing form the start, we believe they will continue to be slow progressing going forward. God willing, I plan to be rocking with these amazing people for many years to come," Hopkins said.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also called Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the ALS Association.

Hopkins, 51, went on to say, "The technology and research around ALS treatments has been advancing, but we still don’t have a cure. Thanks so much for your prayers and helping us cure ALS."

The band shared information for fans on how to donate toward ALS research — text HOP to 345-345 or visit hoponacure.org to make a donation and learn more.

