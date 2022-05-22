Eminem Joins Pete Davidson For SNL Sketch
By Yashira C.
May 22, 2022
Eminem made a cameo in one of Pete Davidson's final Saturday Night Live sketches yesterday (May 21.)
In the sketch, Davidson parodies Eminem & Dr. Dre's "Forgot About Dre," changing it to "Forgot About Lorne" in tribute to Lorne Michaels — the show's creator. The comedian was listing the names of various past cast members before the rapper barges in and says, “Please, stop. It’s really bad." Davidson responded, “Honestly, we just do these because we love you so much, Marshall. They’re like a tribute, ya know?” speaking on the parodies he's done of the rapper's music in the past.
Watch the sketch below.
Pete Davidson bid farewell to Saturday Night Live in a hilarious final "Weekend Update" sketch. He brought up Ariana Grande and Kanye West before thanking the show for “always having my back, for allowing me to work on myself and grow.” Just the day before, his departure from the show was announced. Davidson first joined the SNL cast in 2014 at the age of 20 and has gained widespread success since. Three of the comedian's co-stars— Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney — are reportedly set to leave the show as well. Before taking the SNL stage, Davidson penned a heartfelt goodbye message to the show on Dave Sirius' account.