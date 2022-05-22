Pete Davidson bid farewell to Saturday Night Live in a hilarious final "Weekend Update" sketch. He brought up Ariana Grande and Kanye West before thanking the show for “always having my back, for allowing me to work on myself and grow.” Just the day before, his departure from the show was announced. Davidson first joined the SNL cast in 2014 at the age of 20 and has gained widespread success since. Three of the comedian's co-stars— Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney — are reportedly set to leave the show as well. Before taking the SNL stage, Davidson penned a heartfelt goodbye message to the show on Dave Sirius' account.