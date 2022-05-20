Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Expected To Leave 'SNL' After This Week

Pete Davidson is expected to leave Saturday Night Live after this week's Season 47 finale, a source exclusively told Variety on Friday (May 20).

Davidson, 28, first joined the Saturday Night Live cast in 2014 when he was 20 years old and made history as one of the show's youngest cast members. Since his arrival on the show, his career surged thanks to his appearances on "Weekend Update," several movies, Netflix specials and most recently, his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Davidson's exit hasn't been that much of a secret, however, according to Page Six. In 2020, he told Charlamagne Tha God that he was "having conversations" about when to quit, but didn't want to "leave too early."

Three other SNL stars — Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney — are set to leave with Davidson, according to Deadline.

Saturday's SNL finale will be hosted by Orange Is The New Black's Natasha Lyonne with a performance by Japanese Breakfast.