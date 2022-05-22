Mick Jagger Breaks Silence On Harry Styles Comparisons

Mick Jagger shared some interesting thoughts on Harry Styles in a recent interview with The London Times.

The Rolling Stones frontman began the interview by describing his relationship with Styles as "easy." He later compared the "As It Was" singer to himself in his younger years. “I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous,” he said. “And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.” Styles' fans often compare him to a young Mick Jagger, and the singer has been open about his admiration for the rockstar in previous interviews. His third studio album Harry's House released on Friday (May 20.)

Last month, Jagger praised Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly for bringing "life" to a new generation of rock music. “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few. You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll,” he said.