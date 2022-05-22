Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates Anniversary Of Debut Album 'Sour'

By Yashira C.

May 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's been a whole year since Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album Sour, and she made sure to celebrate! The "drivers license" singer reflected on the album's anniversary in a sweet Instagram post that included a photo gallery of handwritten lyrics, her multiple Grammy awards, and more.

“my first album SOUR came out a year ago today. it is impossible for me to sum up in words how much this album means to me and how grateful I am to have gotten the privilege to make it and watch it exist in the world,” she wrote. Olivia also shared a screenshot of the first DM she received from her producer Dan Nigro in which he said, "We should work together sometime." She added in her caption, “thank u @dan_nigro for making it with me and believing in me more than anyone. and thank u to everyone who has embraced my 17 year old lamentations and forever changed my life in the process.”

See the post below.

Although the "deja vu" singer is currently busy on her Sour tour — she will be hitting our screens again this summer. She will be returning as a recurring guest on the third season of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical.

Olivia Rodrigo
