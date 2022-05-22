It's been a whole year since Olivia Rodrigo dropped her debut album Sour, and she made sure to celebrate! The "drivers license" singer reflected on the album's anniversary in a sweet Instagram post that included a photo gallery of handwritten lyrics, her multiple Grammy awards, and more.

“my first album SOUR came out a year ago today. it is impossible for me to sum up in words how much this album means to me and how grateful I am to have gotten the privilege to make it and watch it exist in the world,” she wrote. Olivia also shared a screenshot of the first DM she received from her producer Dan Nigro in which he said, "We should work together sometime." She added in her caption, “thank u @dan_nigro for making it with me and believing in me more than anyone. and thank u to everyone who has embraced my 17 year old lamentations and forever changed my life in the process.”

See the post below.