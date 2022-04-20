Pete Davidson Was Advised Not To Appear On 'The Kardashians'

Pete Davidson has been advised not to appear on The Kardashians, according to a report by Page Six.

A source told Page Six that people close to the comedian have advised him against appearing on the show. “His career has taken off, what does he need this for?” the source stated. Davidson has many projects in the works, including a biopic about Joey Ramone, a rom-com with “SNL” co-star Colin Jost, and a film titled “American Sole." The publication was told that his team believes that reality TV would "blow up any sense of normalcy." The source continued explaining, “Before he met Kim, no one knew what Pete was doing [all the time]."

“It’s a sure way to kill the relationship,” the source said. “Getting involved in the show decimates every man," referring to the men that have appeared on the Kardashian's shows (Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom and Kris Humphries.) Kim Kardashian previously told Variety that she has “not filmed with” Davidson. “I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” she continued. The Skims founder previously revealed that the series would give details about how she and Davidson met and “who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”