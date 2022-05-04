This Arizona Camp Ground Is One Of The Best For Families

Summer is right around the corner and camping season is in full swing. With kids almost out of school, you'll want to find the perfect camp ground for families.

Only In Your State reports that Jackpot Ranch is one of the best campgrounds for families, complete with a playground, a tree house, and a petting zoo.

The campground has 750 feet of Verde River frontage and is truly an "oasis," according to Only In Your State. The best part is it's only about an hour drive from Phoenix.

The spot has several different cabins that sleep up to 30 guests! It's also tent and RV-friendly, so you can feel right at home while connecting with nature.

There are tons of fun activities that you and your kids will enjoy. There's a huge treehouse along with several playgrounds. There are outdoor movies, a game room, and even a petting zoo!

If you want to do typical camping activities, there are ponds for swimming, kayaking, and paddle boating. You can even take a trip down the water slide, play on the sports court, and play catch on the baseball field.

Check it all out at 2025 W Reservation Loop Road in Camp Verde.