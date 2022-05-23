Eminem Teases Song On 'Elvis' Biopic Soundtrack

Eminem shared a snippet of his contribution to the Elvis soundtrack on social media today (May 23.)

The song is titled "The King And I” and is a collaboration with CeeLo Green. Austin Butler, who plays Elvis Presley in the upcoming biopic, is seen walking on stage to a crowd of roaring fans in the 15-second clip. The short snippet of the song seems to be based on Presley's “Jailhouse Rock" and Eminem can be heard rapping "It goes one for the trailer park/Two for my baby moms/Three for the tater tots/Four if you ate a lot." The film is set to release on June 24.

Listen to the snippet below.