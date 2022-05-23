Have You Been To The Most Beautiful Place In Ohio?

May 23, 2022

Wisteria in a garden
Photo: Getty Images

Each U.S. state has its own unique scenery that makes America a beautiful place to live and explore. The wild West outlines painted desert landscapes amidst pastel sunsets that stain the horizon, while states along the Pacific coast detail island-like formations surrounded by crystal clear ocean water and giant towering trees. The Northeast boasts rolling hills and historical infrastructure, while the Midwest and Southern regions contribute natural lakes, hiking trails, and miles of crops that square out the landscape, almost as if the land itself were an earth-toned quilt.

According to a list put together by Travel & Leisure, the most beautiful place in all of Ohio is the Franklin Park Conservatory And Botanical Gardens. The Franklin Park Observatory and Botanical Gardens are one-of-a-kind for the way that they transport guests to a different country with each new view. The gardens look like they could be found among a historic European city.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the most beautiful place in Ohio:

"You can pretend you're in Victorian London in the Crystal Palace-evoking glass greenhouse that is the cornerstone of this botanical landmark. And its biomes and gardens might transport you to the desert, rain forest, and even the Himalayas."

For more information regarding the most beautiful place in each state visit HERE.

