Nashville Woman Jumps From Window To Escape Burning Home

A Nashville woman is recovering after shattering her leg while jumping from her apartment window to escape the flames consuming her home.

Cynthia Obando and her boyfriend were asleep in her Dover Glen Apartment in Antioch on Friday (May 20) when they were suddenly awoken by her roommate pounding on their door alerting them of a fire, per News Channel 5. All three quickly began searching through the black smoke for her roommate's missing dog, but the situation started getting worse.

"When we started inhaling it, it was like burning my nose, my throat started closing up," Obando recalled. "So we immediately thought we were going to die."

As the fire grew and smoke continued to fill the space, Obando said she "honestly started giving up." Fortunately the three of them were able to get a window open and escape — but not without injury.

"When I jumped I didn't even think about anything like I just jumped," she said. "I didn't even think about landing and that's when I felt my foot brake, like my whole leg, I just felt my bone shift."

According to the news outlet, Obando ended up breaking her tibia in three places, which will require surgery. Her roommate was also taken to the hospital and treated for second-degree burns.

Even though she's recovering from the injuries she sustained from jumping out of the window, she knows that things could have turned out very differently for her.

"I really think that I got a second chance at life," she said, adding, " You know what this is a fresh new start. And it's only up from here. And we just have to keep pushing."