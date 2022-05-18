Porno For Pyros Announce First Show In 26 Years

When Welcome to Rockville announced its lineup in December, it was a rock fan's dream. Unfortunately, the Foo Fighters had to drop out following drummer Taylor Hawkins' death, but they were replaced by another iconic band, Nine Inch Nails. On Wednesday (May 18), Jane's Addiction announced that they also had to drop out of the festival, due to guitarist Dave Navarro's "long bout with COVID;" however, they'll be replaced by another Perry Farrell-led band, Porno For Pyros, and according to the frontman it will be the group's first full show in 26 years!

"The gang and the government are no different. That makes me 1%," Farrell wrote in a statement on the festival's socials. "Rockville, although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with COVID, I am still coming to Daytona, bringing to you for the first time in 26 years Porno For Pyros Featuring myself, Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefeno and Mike Watt. We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore…"

Welcome To Rockville is set to go down May 19-22, 2022. See Farrell's statement below.