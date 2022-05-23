The Real Reason Kate Middleton Always Carries Her Bag In Her Left Hand

Whenever Kate Middleton steps out for a public appearance, people are always talking about what she's wearing. Some royal reporters have even noticed that she consistently carries her bag in her left hand. According to Hello Magazine, there's actually a very sweet reason for that.

The Duchess of Cambridge is always carrying her bag in her left hand despite being right-handed so she can easily greet people. Etiquette expert Myka Meier revealed that Kate holds her bags in her left hand so she can keep her right hand free to greet and shake hands with guests at the many public functions she attends as a royal. And Kate isn't the only royal to do this. According to Hello, Meier wrote in 2019: "Royal Etiquette Hack: When entering a room or event, handbags or briefcases are held in the LEFT hand so that your right hand stays open to meet, greet and shake hands! Prince Charles does this too!"

Being a woman in the spotlight can be tough, especially while having to live up to beauty standards and making sure nothing they do or wear can be misconstrued as improper. Because of this, the women in the royal family have so many fashion and etiquette hacks there are whole articles dedicated to them. For example, Maire Claire once reported that Princess Diana used to use her clutches to hide her cleavage. Royals are also known to wear weights on their hems to avoid their skirts or dresses from blowing up in the wind.