This Is The Best Coffee Shop In Arizona

Are you more of an iced or hot coffee drinker? Whatever your preference, it's important to get your morning burst of energy from the best coffee shop in town. Where is that, you ask?

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best coffee shop in every state. Here's how they did it:

In order to determine which coffee shop was the best in each state, we started by combing through our own previous rankings and stories on local coffee shops. We then took a deep dive into existing rankings and review sites to get an idea of which cafés and coffee-focused restaurants are the most renowned and well-loved according to both locals and tourists. Above all, we looked for shops with a nice sit-in area, a high level of barista skill and creativity, multiple food options that vary throughout the day, a variety of specialty coffee drinks, originality, and a high level of service.

In Arizona, the best coffee shop is Lux Central in Phoenix. Here's what The Daily Meal said to back up its decision:

Lux Central is like hipster central — which doesn't have to be a bad thing. The super hipster vibe isn't just because they hand roast their coffee in-house; typewriters and antiques decorate the tables while live music or a DJ sets the mood for what results in perfect Instagram-fodder. The bakery has all sorts of pies, teacakes, cupcakes, bear claws, and more, but if you're feeling a bit hungrier, there's a full menu for each meal full of creative dishes. In addition to the coffee – made with beans sources from Brazil, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Nicaragua, Panama, and Sumatra – the drinks menu also includes beer, wine, and cocktails.

Lux Central is located at 4402 N Central Ave. in Phoenix.

To read The Daily Meal's full report, click here.