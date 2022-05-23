This Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Arizona

What's your go-to pasta dish? Lasagna? Chicken parmesan? Spaghetti and meatballs?

Whatever it is, let us help you find the best. The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best pasta dish in every state. Here's how they did it:

In seeking out the best non-chain restaurant pasta dish in every state and Washington, D.C., the first thing we had to do was set the parameters for what constitutes a pasta dish. We stuck with dishes that hewed to Italian sensibilities — you can certainly consider ramen to be a pasta dish, but that’s a whole other ranking — and the pasta itself had to be the primary focus; we didn’t consider risotto to be a pasta dish, and dishes that are served alongside pasta, like chicken parm or veal saltimbocca, weren’t considered either. With these dishes, pasta is the star of the show. In our list you’ll find tortellini, spaghetti chitarra, pappardelle, linguine, lasagna, agnolotti, squid ink spaghetti, gnocchi, ravioli, strozzapretti and many more of the countless pasta styles found in Italy.

In Arizona, the best pasta dish is Pappardelle Bolognese at Pizzeria Bianco in Phoenix. Here's what The Daily Meal said to back up its decision:

Chris Bianco may be best known for his amazing pizza skills (the best in Arizona, for sure), but his pasta chops are also seriously on point. You’ll find pasta on the menu only at Pizzeria Bianco’s newer second location, and there are only two options: spaghetti with tomato sauce, and pappardelle with grass-fed beef Bolognese and Parmigiano-Reggiano. Opt for the second; the pasta is house-made and perfectly cooked, and the sauce is simple and flawless.

Pizzeria Bianco has two locations in Phoenix: 623 E Adams St. and 4743 N 20th St.

To read The Daily Meal's full report, click here.