WATCH: California Employees Fight 'Smash And Grab' Diamond Robbers
By Logan DeLoye
May 23, 2022
The employees of Princes Bride Diamonds inside of the Bella Terra Mall in Huntington Beach deserve a raise after punching and kicking robbers to keep the store's merchandise from getting stolen.
Surveillance footage shows the thieves entering the shop with hammers and backpacks and smashing the display cases when two employees run towards them ready to fight. According to FOXNEWS, the employees were a brother and sister, and the shop belonged to their father. When the hooded suspects began to wreck havoc on the store, Dallas and Sarah Baca sprung to action.
"At some point while I was fighting them, one of them actually hit me in the head with a hammer, on the side of my left temple, but I didn’t even register it until after they left because there was so much like adrenaline going on," Dallas shared with FOXNEWS.
When one robber began attacking a third employee, Sarah picked up a chair and smashed it over the suspects head in defense.
"I picked up a chair and I hit the one guy in the head that was attacking Lily," Sarah said. "I’m just glad everyone’s OK. I’m glad that our team banded together, and we were able to put up a fight and stop what was happening."
The police were called immediately after the attack.