Watch: Lil Pump Invites Fan In Wheelchair On Stage During Festival Set

Lil Pump performed his 2017 song "D Rose" while Belfort did a backflip. The rapper is known for his antics on stage and online, but his latest move actually isn't too surprising. The "I Love It" rapper has invited all sorts of fans on stage with him in the past. Back in 2017, he invited a younger fan in a wheelchair to come on stage with him. As he performed, the fan was noticeably dancing around in his chair. He wasn't an athlete but he busted out some equally unique moves while he was up there with Pump.