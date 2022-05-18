Here's How New York City Will Celebrate Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th Birthday

That's not all. New York City will continue to show out for Biggie, born Christopher Wallace, throughout his birthday. Over in his beloved borough of Brooklyn, the Barclays Center will host a video montage of the rapper's greatest hits on the ginormous oculus display above the entrance of the arena. The arena is just a few stops away from where Biggie grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant.



The MTA has also stepped in to help celebrate his legacy by offering a special edition MetroCard with The Notorious B.I.G. on it. The Biggie MetroCards will be exclusively available at three subway stops in his old neighborhood: Lafayette Avenue, Clinton - Washington Ave., and Atlantic Ave. - Barclays Center.



The plans to celebrate Biggie's life will continue into the summer. On June 10, Bad Boy/Atlantic/Rhino Records will host an orchestral tribute to The Notorious B.I.G.'s iconic catalog. The innovative black-tie event will go down at the Lincoln Center and feature music conducted by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson along with appearances by The Originals and other special guests. The livestreamed event will be free to the public, and as a part of the Lincoln Center's celebration of Black Music Month.



In addition, the Life After Death 25th Anniversary Super Deluxe is also expected to drop on the same day as the event. It looks like New Yorkers and fans will have plenty of ways to celebrate the legacy of The Notorious B.I.G. this year.