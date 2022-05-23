Woman Found Screaming In Abandoned Chicago House

By Logan DeLoye

May 23, 2022

Crack house at Twilight
Photo: Getty Images

A South Side resident was walking past an abandoned house in his neighborhood on Saturday when he heard a woman screaming from inside. He began to ask her questions without entering the house, and then contacted the police. According to ABC7, police were called to the house on 119th Street to investigate the situation. When they searched the abandoned home, they found a woman handcuffed and tied up in chains in the basement.

"She was screaming, 'Help,' and I was like, 'Who is in there with you?' and I was asking her different questions," neighbor Antione Dobine told ABC7. "At that time, that is when I made the 911 call. The police said her legs were chained and her hands were handcuffed."

Dobine shared this story on Facebook Live shortly after contacting the police. Since posting, the video has gone viral, garnering upwards of 400,000 views. The woman found chained up inside of the house was 36-years-old and her name was not shared with the public.

ABC7 noted that other neighbors commented on the incident saying that they had seen the woman around the neighborhood before. She remains in the hospital and her condition is unknown. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.