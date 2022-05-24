Drake Appears To Comment On Pusha T's Ban From Canada

By Tony M. Centeno

May 24, 2022

Drake and Pusha T
Photo: Getty Images

Not long ago, Pusha T revealed that he's been banned from Canada since 2018. He never fully explained why he was banned, but fans are convinced that Drake had something to do with it. Now the Canadian rapper has apparently commented on the situation.

On Sunday, May 22, OVO affiliate Chubbs posted a photo of himself with Drizzy and his entourage. In the caption, Chubb wrote, "We Don’t Ban N***az We Welcome Them With Open Arms." Drake also saw the photo and responded with his own comment that, fans believe, is aimed at Pusha T.

"😂 come on over," Drake wrote.

The comment came not long after Pusha T revealed that he was no longer welcome in Drake's birthplace. During his recent Drink Champs interview, Push told the story of his last night in Canada before he was banned. He said that he was at a show in Canada that got too "rowdy." He claimed that he never even got to perform his scathing Drake diss "The Story of Adidon" before he left the show. King Push never said Drake was involved in the matter but that hasn't stopped fans from running with their own theories.

Chubbs' photo appears to stem from the Certified Lover Boy's recent surprise appearance during Lil Baby's set at Metro Metro Festival in Montreal. Drake appeared on stage wearing that same puffy lightning bolt jacket and performed their collaborative efforts like "Wants & Needs" and "Girls Want Girls." After he decided to stick around for awhile, Drake also performed his other solo hits from "Laugh Now Cry Later" to his recent smash hit "Way 2 Sexy."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.