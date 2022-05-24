Drake Appears To Comment On Pusha T's Ban From Canada
By Tony M. Centeno
May 24, 2022
Not long ago, Pusha T revealed that he's been banned from Canada since 2018. He never fully explained why he was banned, but fans are convinced that Drake had something to do with it. Now the Canadian rapper has apparently commented on the situation.
On Sunday, May 22, OVO affiliate Chubbs posted a photo of himself with Drizzy and his entourage. In the caption, Chubb wrote, "We Don’t Ban N***az We Welcome Them With Open Arms." Drake also saw the photo and responded with his own comment that, fans believe, is aimed at Pusha T.
"😂 come on over," Drake wrote.
Drake & Chubbs deny getting Pusha T banned from Canada.👀— Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) May 23, 2022
“😂 come on over” pic.twitter.com/QxjVk4zP96
The comment came not long after Pusha T revealed that he was no longer welcome in Drake's birthplace. During his recent Drink Champs interview, Push told the story of his last night in Canada before he was banned. He said that he was at a show in Canada that got too "rowdy." He claimed that he never even got to perform his scathing Drake diss "The Story of Adidon" before he left the show. King Push never said Drake was involved in the matter but that hasn't stopped fans from running with their own theories.
Chubbs' photo appears to stem from the Certified Lover Boy's recent surprise appearance during Lil Baby's set at Metro Metro Festival in Montreal. Drake appeared on stage wearing that same puffy lightning bolt jacket and performed their collaborative efforts like "Wants & Needs" and "Girls Want Girls." After he decided to stick around for awhile, Drake also performed his other solo hits from "Laugh Now Cry Later" to his recent smash hit "Way 2 Sexy."