Drake Appears To Comment On Pusha T's Ban From Canada

Not long ago, Pusha T revealed that he's been banned from Canada since 2018. He never fully explained why he was banned, but fans are convinced that Drake had something to do with it. Now the Canadian rapper has apparently commented on the situation.



On Sunday, May 22, OVO affiliate Chubbs posted a photo of himself with Drizzy and his entourage. In the caption, Chubb wrote, "We Don’t Ban N***az We Welcome Them With Open Arms." Drake also saw the photo and responded with his own comment that, fans believe, is aimed at Pusha T.



"😂 come on over," Drake wrote.