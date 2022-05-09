Pusha T Says He's Been Banned From Entering Canada

By Tony M. Centeno

May 9, 2022

Pusha T
Photo: Getty Images

Pusha T has performed all around the world, but apparently he's no longer welcome in Canada

In his second Drink Champs episode that dropped on Friday night, May 6, the other half of The Clipse spoke about the moment that got him barred from entering north of the American border, and no, it had nothing to do with Drake. King Push revealed that he was banned from crossing the border into Canada four years ago after a show he performed at got too "rowdy."

“I went to my show, it was rowdy people at the show,” Push said before adding that he didn't even get to perform his Drake diss. “I didn’t even get to. It got rowdy and I got on my way.”

He didn't detail exactly what made the fans at the show go wild, but clearly it was enough for him to be barred from the country. Before he revealed his status in Canada, Push also discussed his new album It's Almost Dry and reiterated how he feels about Drake and Kanye West's repaired friendship. He also commented on the quality of Drizzy and Ye's music.

“I don’t even think they make good music together," Push said. That’s the wildest part. There ain’t even a hot record. Name it.”

In addition to telling stories about working with JAY-Z and Pharrell Williams, Push also repeated his stance on his own issues with Drake and said that he has no plans to squash anything. Catch the full video of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's entire three-hour conversation with Pusha T below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

