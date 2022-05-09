Pusha T Says He's Been Banned From Entering Canada

He didn't detail exactly what made the fans at the show go wild, but clearly it was enough for him to be barred from the country. Before he revealed his status in Canada, Push also discussed his new album It's Almost Dry and reiterated how he feels about Drake and Kanye West's repaired friendship. He also commented on the quality of Drizzy and Ye's music.



“I don’t even think they make good music together," Push said. That’s the wildest part. There ain’t even a hot record. Name it.”



In addition to telling stories about working with JAY-Z and Pharrell Williams, Push also repeated his stance on his own issues with Drake and said that he has no plans to squash anything. Catch the full video of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's entire three-hour conversation with Pusha T below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE